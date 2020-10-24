IPL 13: KKR outplayed us in every department, says Iyer

Left Menu
After a hefty 59-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that they were outplayed by opponents in every department at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:13 IST
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Photo: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After a hefty 59-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said that they were outplayed by opponents in every department at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Saturday. A clinical performance by KKR gifted them two crucial points and shifted them to the fourth spot with 12 points.

Chasing a giant target of 195, skipper Shreyas Iyer (47) and Rishabh Pant (27) were the only two batsmen who got going in the game but they failed to get their side over the line. Delhi Capitals were only able to score 135/9 in their 20 overs. For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy bagged fifer and returned with the figures of 5-20 in his four overs. He was also awarded as Player of the Match for his standout performance in the game.

"Looking at the start, we should have put a lot of pressure on them and gone for wickets. But the way they batted, especially how Sunil Narine went after us. We could have executed the plans better. I think they chose the bowlers to go after really well. They were really good in shot selection. They outplayed us in pretty much every department," Iyer told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. Iyer further said that the team's approach while chasing the total was more of a 'survival' mindset and added that they have to play with 'freedom'.

"Kudos to their approach and mindset. You need an amazing start when chasing 190. Losing two wickets in the Powerplay puts a lot of pressure on the others. We need to play with freedom and not have a survival mindset. Obviously, we are disappointed with the loss, but I am glad it is happening at this point in time. There are a lot of learnings from this game," Delhi Capitals skipper said. Earlier, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine played knocks of 81 and 64 respectively as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 194/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

Delhi Capitals are at the second spot with 14 points and will now take on SunRisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Tuesday, October 27. (ANI)

