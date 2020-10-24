Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton seizes pole in Portugal with last lap blast

It was also a bitter blow for Bottas, 69 points behind Hamilton in the championship, after the Finn had been quickest in every practice session as well as the first two stages of qualifying. Hamilton's ninth pole of the year leaves him perfectly placed to win an all-time record 92nd victory on Sunday at the Algarve circuit near Portimao.

Reuters | Updated: 24-10-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 24-10-2020 20:27 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton seizes pole in Portugal with last lap blast
The pole made it 12 out of 12 for the champions this season and was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's Formula One career. Image Credit: ANI

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position on Saturday ahead of the first Portuguese Grand Prix in 24 years, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas completing a front-row lockout.

The pole made it 12 out of 12 for the champions this season and was a record-extending 97th of Hamilton's Formula One career. It was also a bitter blow for Bottas, 69 points behind Hamilton in the championship after the Finn had been quickest in every practice session as well as the first two stages of qualifying.

Hamilton's ninth pole of the year leaves him perfectly placed to win an all-time record 92nd victory on Sunday at the Algarve circuit near Portimao. "I can't tell you how hard that was today. Yes we've got a great car but you have to drive the nuts off it to pull out a lap," said the Briton, who seized pole with his last of three flying laps.

"Valtteri's been so quick this weekend, you've seen he's topped every session. So I've just been digging and digging and digging and trying to find that extra time." Red Bull's Max Verstappen qualified third, with Charles Leclerc fourth for Ferrari in a boost for the Italian team after recent struggles.

Leclerc's teammate and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel managed only 15th, a place behind the Williams of George Russell.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Better Call Saul Season 6: Final season to have 13 episodes, what more we know

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

EXCLUSIVE-Macron lays ground for netting Brexit compromise on fisheries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Giro set for nail-biting finale as Hindley leads Geoghegan Hart by less than a second

Australian Jai Hindley took the overall lead of the Giro dItalia on the penultimate day but has less than a one-second advantage over stage 20 winner Tao Geoghegan Hart, setting the race up for a nail-biting finale on Sunday.Hindley narrowl...

Prez greets citizens on eve of Dussehra

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted citizens on the eve of Dussehra, saying may the festival protect all from the evil effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and bring prosperity to the countrymen. This festival symbolises the t...

Pope and Spain's prime minister visit maskless at Vatican

Pope Francis met with the Spanish prime minister on Saturday at the Vatican, which has had a rash of COVID-19 infections confirmed in recent days, but neither man used a face a mask during the public part of their meeting. Prime Minister Pe...

Iran's top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

Irans supreme leader Saturday urged authorities to prioritise public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideasts worst outbreak of the coronavirus. Irans death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020