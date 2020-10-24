The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-LD DC Chakravarthy stars with five-for in KKR's 59-run win over DC Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 (PTI) Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy dished out the best bowling performance of this IPL with a five-for after his batting colleagues stepped up in style as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 59 runs here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-COMMENTS Play with freedom, not with survival mind-set: Shreyas Iyer to teammates Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer on Saturday urged his teammates to toughen up their minds after they crashed to a 59-run loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders, a rare poor show for the side this IPL season. SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-LD PREVIEW Rajasthan Royals face might of Mumbai Indians in must-win IPL clash Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 (PTI) Skipper Rohit Sharma's fitness would be a concern for defending champions Mumbai Indians as they aim to continue their dominant run, while a depleted Rajasthan Royals would hope to stay afloat when the two teams clash in an IPL match here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING Game was almost over in powerplay, says Fleming after loss to MI Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has attributed his team's 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians to a "terrible" powerplay where they lost too many quick wickets. SPO-CRI-ROOT-KOHLI Virat is most complete player across formats, feels Root London, Oct 24 (PTI) England Test skipper Joe Root considers Virat Kohli as the "most complete player" across all formats, saying he has an all-round game and his ability to chase down totals in white-ball cricket is "extraordinary".

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-LD COMMENTS A captain can't run away: hurt Dhoni hopes to steer side to pride-saving wins Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) The usually indefatigable Mahendra Singh Dhoni conceded to being hurt at the way Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign has hurtled from one disaster to another but ruled out benching himself from the remaining three games, saying "a captain can't run away". SPO-ATH-RACE Unique performance-graded races to assess athletes' progress in Odisha's High Performance Centre Bhubaneswar, Oct 24 (PTI) Odisha's High Performance Centre for athletics, which is a collaboration between the state government and the Reliance Foundation, will conduct unique "performance graded races" for 29 budding athletes in which age and gender won't be the basis of groupings.

SPO-CHESS-ASIAN Asian online team chess: India men and women enter final Chennai, Oct 24 (PTI) B Adhiban and R Vaishali shone bright as the top-seeded Indian men and women teams entered the finals of the Asian Nations (Regions) Online chess championship with victories over Kazakhstan and Mongolia respectively on Saturday. SPO-CRI-IPL-BOULT Accuracy helping as wickets becoming slower and drier at IPL: Boult Sharjah, Oct 24 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' pacer Trent Boult says he is reaping the rewards of consistent accuracy this IPL season on pitches which are getting slower and drier with each passing game.

SPO-ISL-MUMBAI CITY Mumbai City FC sign defender Mehtab Singh Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC on Saturday announced the signing of defender Mehtab Singh ahead of the upcoming season. SPO-SAI-TT-CAMP National TT coaching camp to be held from Oct 28 to Dec 8: SAI New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A national table tennis training camp, featuring four-time Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Sharath Kamal along with 10 other players, will be held in Sonepat from October 28 to December 8, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-PCB-T20-VENUE Pakistan shifts T20Is against Zimbabwe to Rawalpindi due to poor air quality in Lahore Lahore, Oct 24 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has shifted next month's three T20 Internationals against Zimbabwe from Lahore to Rawalpindi citing the deteriorating air quality here. SPO-ISL-EB-FOWLER We will play an exciting brand of football with ball possession and short passes: Fowler Panaji, Oct 24 (PTI) Newly-appointed East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler on Saturday said his team will play an exciting brand of football, relying on ball possession and short intricate passes, during the Indian Super League which begins on November 20. SPO-FOOT-MOHAMMEDAN-COACH New I-League entrants Mohammedan Sporting appoints Spaniard Jose Rodriguez as head coach Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Mohammedan Sporting Club on Saturday signed Spaniard Jose Carlos Rodriguez as their head coach for the upcoming I-League season after Yan Law was sacked midway through the qualifiers here.