Dubai | 24-10-2020
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab here on Saturday
Kings XI Punjab Innings: KL Rahul b Rashid Khan 27 Mandeep Singh c Rashid Khan b Sandeep Sharma 17 Chris Gayle c Warner b Holder 20 Nicholas Pooran not out 32 Glenn Maxwell c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 12 Deepak Hooda st Bairstow b Rashid Khan 0 Chris Jordan c Ahmed b Holder 7 Murugan Ashwin run out (Shankar) 4 Ravi Bishnoi not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-5) 7 Totaal: (for 7 wickets in 20 overs) 126 Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-66, 3-66, 4-85, 5-88, 6-105, 7-110 Bowling: Sandeep Sharma 4-0-29-2, Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-31-0, Jason Holder 4-0-27-2, Rashid Khan 4-0-14-2, T Natarajan 4-0-23-0.