Left Menu
Development News Edition

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton takes pole position at Portuguese GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton delivered his best lap of the weekend to topple Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and take a sensational pole position for the returning Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday.

ANI | Algarve | Updated: 25-10-2020 00:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 00:33 IST
Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton takes pole position at Portuguese GP qualifying
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (Photo/ Formula 1 Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton delivered his best lap of the weekend to topple Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and take a sensational pole position for the returning Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday. The reigning world champion was second-best to Bottas through all three practice sessions and the first two segments of qualifying and was slower after the first runs in Q3 at Portimao.

Mercedes changed strategy for the final runs, swapping over to the medium tyres on both cars. However, Hamilton opted to head out early to squeeze in two flying laps on that compound, while Bottas went for one. The Finn beat Hamilton with his lap, but the Briton had one more lap in his pocket, and he made it count to take his 97th career pole position, relegating Bottas to second spot, in an all-Mercedes front row.

Max Verstappen took up his now customary position of third on the soft tyres, impressively only one-and-a-half tenths adrift of the Silver Arrows, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc delivered one of his best laps of the year to go fourth. Racing Point's Sergio Perez was an impressive fifth, one place ahead of Alex Albon, half a second slower than Red Bull teammate Verstappen, while Carlos Sainz won the battle of the McLarens but only just with 0.005s separating him from Lando Norris.

Pierre Gasly ended up a strong ninth, getting the better of his AlphaTauri teammate once more, with Daniel Ricciardo completing the top 10, albeit without setting a timed lap having run off track at the end of Q2. (ANI)

TRENDING

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

Xiaomi opens northernmost offline retail point in Russia's Murmansk city

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuelan opposition figure Lopez abandons Caracas refuge to flee abroad

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez abandoned the Spanish ambassadors residence in Caracas on Saturday to flee the country, more than a year after seeking refuge there to escape house arrest, his party said. Lopezs party, Popula...

Police officer fired after shooting of Black couple in Illinois

A police officer in Waukegan, Illinois, was fired after he shot and killed an unarmed Black teenager and wounded the young mans 20-year-old Black girlfriend during a traffic stop earlier this week.The unidentified officer was terminated fro...

SAD poses four questions to Punjab CM over agricultural bills passed by assembly

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh if he had annulled the central agri-marketing laws and when the new bills passed in the assembly would come into being. The party po...

Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases near 1.7 million: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa Ethiopia, October 25 ANIXinhua The number of confirmed cases in the African continent has reached 1,696,286, Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Africa CDC said on Saturday. The continental disease control and prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020