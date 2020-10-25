Left Menu
Cricket-Cummins justifies IPL price tag, loss disappoints Warner

Pat Cummins justified his $2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabad's struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Reuters | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:23 IST
Pat Cummins justified his $2.1 million price tag, boosting Kolkata Knight Riders' playoff hopes in the process, but his Australia team mate David Warner was disappointed by Sunriser Hyderabad's struggles in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins, the league's most expensive player this season, had gone wicketless in the six of his last seven games but the 27-year-old roared back into form on Saturday just as the tournament's playoff race begins to intensify.

The right-arm pacer struck with his very first delivery and went on to claim 3-17 as Kolkata thumped second placed Delhi Capitals by 59 runs to remain on course for a playoff slot. Meanwhile, Warner was left disappointed after Sunrisers Hyderabad choked in their pursuit of a modest target against Kings XI Punjab and slumped to their seventh defeat in 11 matches.

Chasing 127 for a victory that would rekindle their playoff hopes, Hyderabad needed only 27 runs from four overs with seven wickets in hand before a spectacular collapse unfolded in Dubai. They lost their last seven wickets for 14 runs to be all out for 114.

"In regards to our batting, obviously very disappointed," Warner, who made 35, said at the post-match press conference. "We didn't get the job done. We were probably a bit complacent in the middle."

In their last three matches, the 2016 champions face Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, who are currently the top three in the points table. "We've got three challenging games coming up, one here and two in Sharjah," Warner said.

"If you want to win the tournament, you've got to beat the top three teams and that's what we face in our next assignment."

