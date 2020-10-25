Football's edge is gone without fans, can't wait for them to be back: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that football's "edge has gone" due to the absence of fans in the stadiums and he cannot wait for the supporters to get back. Solskjaer's remarks came after Manchester United hosted Chelsea for a Premier League clash here on Saturday. The match witnessed a goalless draw.

"If we'd had that stadium and the Stretford End full, we could have created more pressure and more urgency because that was lacking. You're here watching the game and it's a different sport, and with the fans here they help you. We miss them, we have to say. It's the same for all teams, but I think everyone agrees football is a little bit less, the edge has gone. I can't wait to get the fans back," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. Despite a draw against Chelsea, Solskjaer said his team gave away a 'solid performance'.

"You have a clean sheet, you have some pressure, you've stopped the home run of defeats. You want to win it, of course, you want to win a game of football at home, but I think it's a solid performance when you think of the week we've had. We've had a very big week with two wins and a draw," he said. (ANI)