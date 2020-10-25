Left Menu
Development News Edition

Football's edge is gone without fans, can't wait for them to be back: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that football's "edge has gone" due to the absence of fans in the stadiums and he cannot wait for the supporters to get back.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-10-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 10:41 IST
Football's edge is gone without fans, can't wait for them to be back: Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that football's "edge has gone" due to the absence of fans in the stadiums and he cannot wait for the supporters to get back. Solskjaer's remarks came after Manchester United hosted Chelsea for a Premier League clash here on Saturday. The match witnessed a goalless draw.

"If we'd had that stadium and the Stretford End full, we could have created more pressure and more urgency because that was lacking. You're here watching the game and it's a different sport, and with the fans here they help you. We miss them, we have to say. It's the same for all teams, but I think everyone agrees football is a little bit less, the edge has gone. I can't wait to get the fans back," the club's official website quoted Solskjaer as saying. Despite a draw against Chelsea, Solskjaer said his team gave away a 'solid performance'.

"You have a clean sheet, you have some pressure, you've stopped the home run of defeats. You want to win it, of course, you want to win a game of football at home, but I think it's a solid performance when you think of the week we've had. We've had a very big week with two wins and a draw," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka increases coronavirus-curfew zones after spike in cases

Authorities in Sri Lanka increased the coronavirus-related curfew zones to 56 police divisions on Sunday, to check the virus spread through community-level transmission. So far, the island nation has reported 7,521 COVID-19 cases. The virus...

Remember soldiers guarding our borders, light a 'diya' for them: PM Modi

Asserting that India stands firmly with its brave soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to light a diya at their homes to honour security forces guarding its borders while they celebrate festivals. In his monthly Man...

Team's belief has been great since the Super Over win: Arshdeep

The nervy double Super Over win against defending champions Mumbai Indians sky-rocketed Kings XI Punjabs belief and played a role in effecting a turnaround in their fortunes in the IPL, according to the teams left-arm fast-medium bowler Ars...

Stats aren't so important to me: Lewandowski after scripting new Bundesliga record

Bayern Munichs Robert Lewandowski has stressed that stats are not so important to him after scripting a new Bundesliga record. Lewandowski scored thrice against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday to guide his team to a sumptuous 5-0 win. With ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020