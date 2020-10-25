Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Barca forward Griezmann began the biggest game of the season on the bench and was not called upon until there were nine minutes to go, a damning indictment of the fading status of a player who cost the club 120 million euros. The Frenchman played no part in the 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros and has now been left out of the starting 11 in Barca's last three biggest matches, also being dropped in a title showdown against Atletico Madrid last season and the ill-fated quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 25-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 17:33 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from Saturday's action in La Liga after Real Madrid won 3-1 away to Barcelona in the 'Clasico' and Atletico Madrid beat Real Betis 2-0: STREETWISE RAMOS PROVES THE DIFFERENCE

Real coach Zinedine Zidane was unable to explain how his side could beat Barca so comfortably after pitiful defeats to Cadiz and Shakhtar Donetsk but there was in fact a simple explanation: Sergio Ramos. Madrid's captain got injured against Cadiz and was not risked against Shakhtar, meaning he was at his all-powerful, bloody-minded best for the game that mattered the most and once again the towering centreback proved the difference.

Ramos restored power and concentration to Madrid's defence but above all embodied the winning mentality that runs through the club, which was underlined when he made the most of a tug by Clement Lenglet to win the penalty in the second half from which he put Madrid back in front. "The smartest kid in class, he brought home the bacon for Madrid by falling over and reacting far quicker than any other player would," said newspaper AS, adding that Ramos was 'Madrid's life insurance'.

Ramos continued to thrive in the pressure-cooker situation of a penalty, scoring a 25th consecutive spot kick and racking up his 100th goal for the club. KOEMAN LOSES TACTICAL BATTLE

A veteran of Clasico encounters as a player, Barca coach Ronald Koeman had a disappointing first experience of Spain's biggest fixture from the dugout and got the big decisions wrong. He made a bold call in benching Antoine Griezmann, but giving a start to 17-year-old Pedri in his place proved misguided as the youngster looked out of his depth and fazed by the occasion.

The Dutchman also took far too long to change things around even as his side continued to be overpowered in the second half, not making any changes until the 81st minute. After the match, he chose to focus on Real Madrid's penalty which he argued was soft, insisting that his side played well and would have got a different result were it not for the decision, even though they were out-played in the latter stages.

CAN GRIEZMANN FIND A WAY BACK AFTER LATEST SNUB? Barca forward Griezmann began the biggest game of the season on the bench and was not called upon until there were nine minutes to go, a damning indictment of the fading status of a player who cost the club 120 million euros.

The Frenchman played no part in the 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros and has now been left out of the starting 11 in Barca's last three biggest matches, also being dropped in a title showdown against Atletico Madrid last season and the ill-fated quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich. Griezmann could at least argue that Barca have failed to win all these matches without him, but it speaks volumes of his low status in the team that few people seemed to think he would have made any difference.

CAN ATLETICO GRIND THEIR WAY TO THE TITLE? With Real and Barca looking far from their peak powers, Diego Simeone's side are starting to look like a consistent, solid side after seeing off Real Betis.

Atletico are the only team still unbeaten in the league and have scored the most goals (along with Real Sociedad) as well as having the best defence, conceding only once in five matches and racking up four consecutive clean sheets. With a proven goalscorer in Luis Suarez now ensuring that they take full advantage of the relatively few chances they create, Atletico have their best chance in recent memory of repeating their heroic title win of 2013/14.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...

Motorcycling-Spain's COVID-19 measures will not affect Valencia races - Dorna CEO

MotoGPs two races in Valencia next month will not be affected by curfews if Spain declares a new state of emergency due to rising COVID-19 cases, promoters Dornas CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said on Sunday. A special cabinet meeting was called on ...

'One District One Product' virtual fair now extended till Oct 27 by UP govt

The ongoing One District One Product ODOP virtual fair, organised as an experiment amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a grand success and has now been extended till October 27, an official spokesperson said here on Sunday. The fair, org...

Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes WDC Archbishop Gregory

Pope Francis has named 13 new cardinals, including Washington DC Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who would become the first Black US prelate to earn the coveted red capIn a surprise announcement from his studio window Sunday to faithful standing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020