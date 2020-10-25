Left Menu
Development News Edition

You have painful 12 hours left in IPL but got to enjoy every moment: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign may well end on Monday, which will be their first without reaching the play-offs, if KKR win their next match but Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants his team to enjoy even as they endure a painful next 12 hours.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-10-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 25-10-2020 19:52 IST
You have painful 12 hours left in IPL but got to enjoy every moment: Dhoni
CSK skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI/ IPL) Image Credit: ANI

Chennai Super Kings' IPL campaign may well end on Monday, which will be their first without reaching the play-offs, if KKR win their next match but Mahendra Singh Dhoni wants his team to enjoy even as they endure a painful next 12 hours. KKR are on 12 points and a win against KXIP on Monday will take them to 14 points. Three other sides -- Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- have already got 14 points. CSK, on the other hand, can go up to 12 points even if they win their next two games.

"It does hurt when you don't do well so you try to amplify certain emotions. So that the guys just don't drop the game. That can leave with 12 painful hours of the remaining time in the tournament. You have to enjoy the game no matter where you are on the table," Dhoni said during the post-match presentation. The last two games could well be inconsequential but the CSK skipper wants his men to just go out there and enjoy. "If you are not enjoying the cricket, it can become cruel and painful. So I am glad with how the youngsters have responded." The eight-wicket victory over RCB on Sunday was the kind of performance that Dhoni always wanted from his team during the tournament.

"I felt this one was one of the perfect games. Everything went to plan, and the execution was there. We kept picking wickets, and kept them to a total that was slightly below par." He lauded spinners Imran Tahir and Mitchell Santner who kept things tight while Ruturaj Gaikwad also got some amount of praise from the legend. "The wicket was on a slower side, and the spinners did a good job. We haven't been very consistent with the batting.

"Today, the start was very good. Rutu batted well. He backed himself to play the shots he is known for. Looking to time the ball, if you look for four, you can get six," Dhoni said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection; Wildfire smoke may help virus spread, mouthwash helps curb it and more

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to focus on tussle between dragons, human beings

October's Blue Moon first to appear on Halloween since 1944

Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson renegotiated contracts after Fifty Shades of Grey’s success

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton overtakes Schumacher with record 92nd F1 win

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins on Sunday with a dominant 92nd career victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver, who took the chequered ...

IPL 13: CSK bowled really well, we didn't hit right areas, says Kohli

After facing a disappointing eight-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli said the opponents bowled really well to restrict the side under 150 and later comfortably chased the target will ...

Belarus authorities check reports of gunfire at protests, police use stun grenades -agencies

The Belarus Interior Ministry is checking reports of gunfire during clashes between security services and protesters, Russias RIA news cited it as saying on Sunday.Protesters gathering ahead of an ultimatum demanding President Alexander Luk...

LFW 2020 features special show 'All About India' to promote artisans and their craft

From flares of colour to layers of print, this years Lakme Fashion Week featured special show All About India which focused on the importance of artisans and the crafts of India.Participating in this show, designers Anavila and Payal Khandw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020