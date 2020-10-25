IPL 13: I don't know when Rohit will be back but he is recovering fine, says De Kock

Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock said that he does not know when will the regular captain Rohit Sharma will be back in the side but added that he is doing well and getting back to the scheme of things. "Don't ask me when will Rohit be back because even I don't know it. He's recovering fine and is getting back into the scheme of things. It looks like he is doing really well and having a speedy recovery," De Kock told host broadcaster Star Sports before the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury in the game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai last Sunday. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and elected to bat first against Royals. This is the second straight game that Mumbai will play without the services of Rohit Sharma. In the absence of Rohit, all-rounder Kieron Pollard is performing the duties of captain for the side.

Mumbai made one change as they brought in James Pattinson in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile while Rajasthan are playing with the unchanged side. Mumbai Indians playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals playing XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi. Commenting on Rohit's status, Mumbai Indians had before the game against Chennai Super Kings said: "Rohit Sharma has suffered a left leg hamstring strain during Mumbai Indians' last outing. Rohit has made good progress over the last four days, while the management is taking one day at a time monitoring the recovery process in consultancy with BCCI. Rohit has been advised to rest for the match against CSK. Kieron Pollard will lead the team tonight."

Speaking at the toss, Kieron Pollard had said: "Rohit is struggling with his left hamstring and hopefully he will be fit soon and take the captaincy."