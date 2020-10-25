Cycling-Carapaz takes Vuelta lead as Roglic struggles

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador claimed the overall leader's red jersey on the Vuelta a Espana after dropping Primoz Roglic on the final ascent in the sixth stage, a 146.4-km ride from Biescas to Formigal on Sunday. Spain's Ion Izaguirre took a solo victory on the day, beating Canadian Michael Woods and Portugal's Rui Costa by 25 seconds, while further down the road, Ineos-Greandiers rider Carapaz attacked in a group of top contenders.

Carapaz, who won the Giro d'Italia last year, crossed the line 55 seconds off the pace with France's David Gaudu and Spaniard Marc Soler, as Slovenian Roglic finished 43 seconds further behind. Overall, Carapaz leads Briton Hugh Carty by 18 seconds with Irishman Dan Martin in third position, 20 seconds off the pace.

Roglic, who lost the Tour de France to compatriot Tadej Pogacar on the final time trial last month, is now fourth overall, 30 seconds behind Carapaz.