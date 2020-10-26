Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:30 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

AUTO RACING Coverage of Sunday events: NASCAR Truck Series at Texas, Noon Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, 2:30 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

- - Hamilton wins 92nd F1 race, breaks tie with Schumacher Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, earning his 92nd Formula One victory and moving ahead of Michael Schumacher for most wins ever. AUTORACING-F1-HAMILTON-RECORD, Field Level Media

- - - - GOLF

Final-round coverage of Sunday events: PGA Tour: Zozo Championship @ Sherwood LPGA: Drive On Championship - - - - MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

World Series Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 8:08 p.m. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD, Field Level Media - -

Sportsbooks expect Kershaw to right Dodgers' ship Sportsbooks believe the Los Angeles Dodgers have the perfect remedy to overcome their stunning walk-off loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD-WORLD-SERIES-ODDS, Field Level Media - - - -

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Coverage of Sunday game: LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Coverage of Sunday games: Browns at Bengals, 1 p.m.

Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Bills at Jets, 1 p.m.

Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. Steelers at Titans, 1 p.m.

Cowboys at Washington, 1 p.m. Packers at Texans, 1 p.m.

Buccaneers at Raiders, 4:05 p.m. Jaguars at Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Chiefs at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. 49ers at Patriots, 4:25 p.m.

Seahawks at Cardinals, 8:20 p.m. - -

Report: Jags RB Armstead (COVID-19) to miss season Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss the rest of the season as he continues to battle the coronavirus, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-ARMSTEAD, Field Level Media - -

Browns' Beckham questionable to return Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and center J.C. Tretter both suffered apparent leg injuries on the same play early in the first quarter on Sunday at Cincinnati. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-INJURIES, Field Level Media - - Report: Former Bills G Spain to visit Bengals Former Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain is scheduled to meet with the Cincinnati Bengals this week, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-BUF-SPAIN, Field Level Media

- - Report: Brown contract with Bucs worth up to $2.5M Wide receiver Antonio Brown's deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is worth up to $2.5 million, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-BROWN-CONTRACT, Field Level Media

- - NFL hits Titans with $350K fine for COVID-19 violations The NFL fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 after an investigation into what led to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization, the league announced on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEN-FINE, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Sabres re-sign F Reinhart to one-year, $5.2M deal The Buffalo Sabres re-signed restricted free agent Sam Reinhart to a one-year, $5.2 million contract Sunday. HOCKEY-NHL-BUF-REINHART, Field Level Media - - - -

TENNIS Coverage of Sunday events: ATP -- Antwerp, Belgium; Cologne, Germany WTA -- Ostrava, Czech Republic

- - - - ESPORTS

Coverage of Sunday events: League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: CIS CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Fall Dota -- ESL One Germany - -

Reports: Cloud9 cut four members over COVID-19 violations Cloud9 terminated the contracts of three players and their coach for violating the team's COVID-19 regulations, according to reports Sunday. ESPORTS-CSGO-CLOUD9, Field Level Media - - - -