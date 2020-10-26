Soccer-Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane win African Confederation Cup

Morocco's Renaissance Berkane edged Pyramids of Egypt 1-0 to win the African Confederation Cup on Sunday and claim their first continental club title. Berkane striker Issoufou Dayo got the final touch in a goalmouth scramble after 15 minutes to decide the outcome at the end of a week-long mini tournament staged behind closed doors at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The competition had been halted in May at the semi-final stage by the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed with the last four played on Monday and Tuesday followed by Sunday's final. Berkane, who were runners-up last season, finished with 10 men when Bakr El Helali was sent off for a reckless tackle after a VAR review.