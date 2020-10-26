IPL 13: Wasn't looking at the required runs, says Samson after win against MI

Left Menu
After registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson said he didn't care to look at the required runs while chasing and waited for the right ball to smash a boundary.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 08:42 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 08:42 IST
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive eight-wicket win against Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson said he didn't care to look at the required runs while chasing and waited for the right ball to smash a boundary. Rajasthan chased down the target of 196 with eight wickets in hand and balls to spare. Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson played knocks of 107 and 54 respectively. For Mumbai Indians, James Pattinson returned with the figures of 2-40.

Samson said that he gave himself time in the middle but was constantly looking for boundaries. "I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you will go through ups and downs. Different wickets you play differently and that's what I did today. Last 2-3 games we've spent some time together, this game was the best one," Samson told the host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"To be very honest, I wasn't looking at the required runs, I just reacted to the ball. My game is simple, I hit it if it's there and take singles and doubles otherwise. I did give myself time but I was looking for boundaries," he added. Stokes and Samson put together an unbeaten partnership of 152 runs. With this win, Rajasthan Royals has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points while Mumbai Indians are still in the top spot with 14 points. For the knock of 107, Ben Stokes was adjudged as 'Man of the Match'.

"The intent was there, but I took 5-6 balls to get myself in. I was just reminding myself of my name (gesture after smashing the half-century), Samson is the strongest man in the world," said wicket keeper batsman. The Royals will next take on Kings XI Punjab at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30. (ANI)

