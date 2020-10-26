Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zverev beats Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 for another Cologne title

Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Cologne Championship. It's unclear if there will be another competition in Cologne next year. “I hope the ATP will establish a tournament here in the long term,” Zverev said..

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:45 IST
Zverev beats Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 for another Cologne title

Alexander Zverev made it back-to-back ATP Tour titles when he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the Cologne Championship. Zverev hit nine aces, saved the only break point he faced and converted five of his own to beat the French Open semifinalist. The first set was over in 38 minutes, the second in just 33.

“It's getting better. I'll be back to my best form soon,” Zverev said, referring to problems with his hip. “I didn't know two days ago if I could finish the tournament. I'm happy I didn't give up.” It's Zverev's 13th title overall, and the third time the U.S. Open finalist has won back-to-back titles after wins in Washington and Montreal in August 2017, and Munich and Madrid the previous May. The German got the better of Felix Auger-Aliassime to win last week's Cologne Indoors final for his 12th title. The tournaments were both at the same venue and were added to the tour as late replacements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Only 250 people including players, tournament officials, spectators and journalists were allowed at Sunday's final due to restrictions to contain the coronavirus. It's unclear if there will be another competition in Cologne next year.

“I hope the ATP will establish a tournament here in the long term,” Zverev said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million around Rs 4,048 croreAurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol ...

Australia refers invasive search of women at Qatar airport to federal police

An incident at Dohas Hamad airport, where Australian women were taken off a plane and subjected to an invasive search after the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned in the terminal, has been referred to Australian federal police, Australia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in asymptomatic infections in northwestern ChinaChina reported the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unkn...

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalize a new five-year national development plan after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020