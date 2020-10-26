Left Menu
Development News Edition

Our bowlers had not much options, it was their skills and execution: Hardik

Courtesy Pandya's (60 off 21 balls) blitzkrieg, Mumbai put up an imposing 195 for five but Stokes and Samson made light work of the target, conjuring a match-winning unbroken 152-run second wicket stand to take Rajasthan home with 10 balls to spare. "Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition as well, and I feel that they really batted well.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 26-10-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 09:54 IST
Our bowlers had not much options, it was their skills and execution: Hardik

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya said their bowlers were left with "not much options" against the marauding duo of Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson, who executed their skills to perfection to guide Rajasthan Royals to a eight-wicket win here. Courtesy Pandya's (60 off 21 balls) blitzkrieg, Mumbai put up an imposing 195 for five but Stokes and Samson made light work of the target, conjuring a match-winning unbroken 152-run second wicket stand to take Rajasthan home with 10 balls to spare.

"Sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition as well, and I feel that they really batted well. Our bowlers had not much to do; it was their skills and execution, which worked for them...they were better today in batting," Pandya said at the post-match press conference. The Baroda player, who smashed seven sixes and two fours, said they had enough runs on board and gave credit to Stokes and Samson for successfully chasing down the score.

"Hitting sixes is fun, which I enjoyed. I thought we got enough runs, initially when the second strategic time-out happened we were looking more at 165-170, and obviously we got 25 runs more, which I thought was enough but credit goes to Stokes and Sanju, they really batted well," he said. According to Pandya, luck was also on Rajasthan's side as multiple inside and outside edges flew to the boundary. "They took their chances and I think even luck was there on their side ... actually multiple inside and outside edges went for boundaries. But having said that, they still played some outstanding shots, which I don't think our bowlers had much options to do," he said.

Despite the hammering, Mumbai sit at the top of the top of the table with 14 points and Pandya said the team should focus on finishing in the top-two spot. "I feel from this game we should rectify our mistake, and the other things we didn't do and focus on the positives," he said.

"We are still sitting at number one, we need to play a couple of good games and we should be focussing on getting the top two position and keep focussing," he signed off..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aurobindo inks pact with New Mountain Capital to sell US-based unit for USD 550 mn

Aurobindo Pharma on Monday said it has inked a pact to divest Natrol, a wholly-owned unit of its US-based subsidiary, to private equity firm New Mountain Capital for USD 550 million around Rs 4,048 croreAurobindo Pharma had acquired Natrol ...

Australia refers invasive search of women at Qatar airport to federal police

An incident at Dohas Hamad airport, where Australian women were taken off a plane and subjected to an invasive search after the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned in the terminal, has been referred to Australian federal police, Australia...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Surge in asymptomatic infections in northwestern ChinaChina reported the highest number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in nearly seven months, following a mass infection of an unkn...

Xi's carbon neutrality vow to reshape China's five-year plan

Chinese leaders will discuss ambitious new measures to tackle climate change on Monday at a government plenum to finalize a new five-year national development plan after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to make the country carbon neutra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020