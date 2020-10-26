Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Saini injured his right-hand thumb, not sure by when he'll be good to go, says RCB physio

Royal Challengers Bangalore's head physiotherapist Evan Speechly said fast bowler Navdeep Saini split his webbing in the 18th over of Chennai Super Kings' innings on Sunday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 26-10-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 10:39 IST
IPL 13: Saini injured his right-hand thumb, not sure by when he'll be good to go, says RCB physio
RCB fast bowler Navdeep Saini (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's head physiotherapist Evan Speechly said fast bowler Navdeep Saini split his webbing in the 18th over of Chennai Super Kings' innings on Sunday. Off the last ball of the 18th over, Saini injured his right-hand thumb and walked off the field. The team's physio said that he is not sure when Saini will be good to go.

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there, fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game," said Speechly. "Virat four-five years ago he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it," he continued.

"Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can't. Its also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go, I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament," Speechly further said. Ruturaj Gaikwad played an unbeaten knock of 65 runs to take MS Dhoni's side over the line in the match.

RCB is currently in the third position on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. It will next take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, October 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Army commanders to review situation in Ladakh, internal reforms at 4-day conference from Monday

Top commanders of the Army will carry out a comprehensive assessment of Indias combat readiness in eastern Ladakh as well as other sensitive areas along the Line of Actual Control with China at a four-day conference beginning Monday, govern...

Bayern forward Gnabry available after negative virus results

Bayern Munich can count on Serge Gnabry again after the Germany forward tested negative for the coronavirus. Gnabry tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and had been quarantining at home. Bayern said the 25-year-old was tested every day ...

Not disappointed at not getting to act in more Hindi films: Shruti Haasan

Popular actress Shruti Haasan doesnt seem to be too worried about not having acted in more Bollywood movies since debuting with the Soham Shah directed Hindi film Luck in 2009. Her last Hindi film release was Behen Hogi Teri in 2017. Sh...

Uttarakhand: Schools reopen for 10th, 12th, parents permission mandatory to attend classes

A total of 3,791 senior secondary schools will reopen in the state for 10th and 12th standard students from November 2, as per the Uttarakhand government. Students will only be allowed to attend classes after written permission from parents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020