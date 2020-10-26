Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket South Africa Board members' resignation accepted

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday said that the Members' Council meeting was held and it has accepted the resignations from Board members.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 26-10-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 12:30 IST
Cricket South Africa Board members' resignation accepted
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday said that the Members' Council meeting was held and it has accepted the resignations from Board members. CSA took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets, confirming that all Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned.

"Following the Members' Council meeting held yesterday, 25 October 2020, the Members' Council received and accepted resignations from Board members. After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that in order to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire Board should resign - which they did. All Independent and Non-Independent Directors have now resigned," CSA tweeted. "The Members' Council thanks every member who diligently served on the Board and selflessly sacrificed their time for extended and often, overwhelming periods, to assist Cricket South Africa. The Members' Council appreciates their commitment to cricket and despite the turbulent economic climate, CSA, under their leadership, received an unqualified audit for the financial year ending 30 April 2020. The Council wishes them well in their future endeavours," CSA further added.

CSA on Sunday confirmed that Acting President, Beresford Williams has handed over his resignation with immediate effect. "Acting President of CSA Beresford Williams has handed in his resignation with immediate effect. Williams said that he is deeply passionate about cricket and because of his love for the game, he has resigned as this is the best way he can currently serve cricket," CSA had clarified on Twitter.

CSA Members' Council and Board members John Mogodi, Angelo Carolissen, Donovan May, and Tebogo Siko also resigned from the board, the cricketing body had said. However, all four members will remain a part of the Members Council. "As mentioned in Friday's press statement, the CSA Board met this week and discussed various strategies that would best position CSA. One of these approaches was that if the Board would need to step down for the best interest of CSA and cricket as a whole, the Board would then do so," CSA had said. (ANI)

Also Read: Pandey half-century, Williamson cameo take Sunrisers to 158 for 4 vs Royals

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam ready to evacuate 1.3 mln people as typhoon approaches

Vietnam is preparing to evacuate nearly 1.3 million people as it braces for the impact of typhoon Molave, which lashed the Philippines overnight causing flooding, landslides and leaving at least a dozen fishermen missing on Monday.Typhoon M...

SC rejects interim prayer of TN, AIADMK for 50 pc OBC quota in medical seats for 2020-21

The Supreme Court Monday rejected the interim prayer of Tamil Nadu and the AIADMK party for grant of 50 per cent quota in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses for the...

Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump knock European stocks

European stocks sank on Monday, as Italy and Spain imposed fresh restrictions to control a resurgence in coronavirus cases, while shares in German heavyweight SAP slumped 20 after it cut its 2020 outlook.The pan-European STOXX 600 index tum...

Suzi Quatro wants Scarlett Johansson to star in her biopic

Veteran rock singer Suzi Quatro says she would like actor Scarlett Johansson to play the lead in her upcoming biopic. The 70-year-old musician, best known for her songs Can the can, Devil gate drive, Rolling stone, Mamas boy and Wiser than ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020