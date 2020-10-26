Anderlecht player, staff member test positive

Left Menu
Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles. Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September.

A player and a member of the medical staff at Belgian soccer club Anderlecht have tested positive for the coronavirus. The club says the unnamed people have both been placed in self-isolation. Residents in Belgium who test positive for the virus are asked to quarantine for seven days.

Anderlecht is the most successful club in Belgium with 34 league titles. Several Anderlecht players had already tested positive for the virus in September. More than 10,500 people have died from coronavirus-related complications in Belgium.

