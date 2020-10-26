'Someone who guides me to the right path': Chahal shares picture with MS Dhoni

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Monday said that former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has always guided him to the right path. CSK thrashed RCB by eight wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday courtesy of some fine batting display by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Chahal, who took an important wicket of CSK batsman Ambati Rayudu, shared a heartwarming picture with MS Dhoni on Monday. In the photograph, Dhoni can be seen sharing some tips with Chahal. Interestingly, Chahal had made his international debut under Dhoni's captaincy in June 2016.

"Someone who guides me to the right path always. Mahi bhai," Chahal captioned the post. RCB are currently in the third position on the points table with 14 points from 11 matches. They will next take on Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, October 28 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)