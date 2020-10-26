Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Sports Ministry approves construction of sports facilities at Ambikapur, Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the Chhattisgarh Government's proposal for construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund under the 'Khelo India' Scheme.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:16 IST
Union Sports Ministry approves construction of sports facilities at Ambikapur, Mahasamund in Chhattisgarh
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved the Chhattisgarh Government's proposal for construction of Multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund under the 'Khelo India' Scheme. Both of these proposals were sent by the Chhattisgarh Government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Welfare to the Government of India.

"As a result of the dedicated efforts of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Sports Minister Umesh Patel, administrative sanction of Rs 4.50 crore for construction of multipurpose Indoor Hall in Ambikapur and Rs 6.60 crore for construction of Synthetic Athletic Track in Mahasamund has been released," read a release from state government. Chief Minister and Sports Minister have expressed joy on this achievement and has congratulated the officials and employees of the Sports Department as well as the sportsperson of the state.

Baghel said that state government is taking major steps to provide best possible facilities to the sportspersons of the state. World-class sports infrastructure is being developed in Chhattisgarh for sportspersons. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Body's immune response drives production of non-functional coronavirus 'gateway protein': Study

Science News Roundup: Wildfire smoke may help virus spread; NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection and more

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Insulting Muslims is an abuse of free speech, Iran's Zarif says

Insulting Muslims is an opportunistic abuse of free speech, Irans foreign minister said on Monday, in an apparent reference to remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron perceived to be critical of Islam. Muslims are the primary victims of...

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate takes up nomination

The White House on Monday planned a celebration to celebrate the Republican Senates expected confirmation of President Donald Trumps conservative nominee Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, one a month after a similar event was linked t...

Farmer in Punjab's Jalandhar dies by suicide due to outstanding loans

A farmer hailing from Mosahib village of Jalandhar district allegedly died by suicide due to outstanding loans of around Rs 18 lakh. According to the police, Trilochan Singh committed suicide last night Sunday because of heavy loans under h...

Rugby-Ringrose out for Ireland as Cooney comes back in

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken jaw in the Six Nations win over Italy at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The 25-year-old collided with the knee of Italy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020