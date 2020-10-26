Left Menu
Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 26-10-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 18:18 IST
Atmosphere in PSG squad still very good despite loss against United: Rafinha
PSG logo . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Rafinha has said that the atmosphere within the squad is still very good despite the loss against Manchester United in the Champions League last week. Last week, Manchester United defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League group stage match. Marcus Rashford scored the match-winning goal for United.

Following this match against United, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Dijon 4-0 in Ligue 1 match. "The atmosphere inside the locker room is very good, with players who have known each other for years. I adapted well during these first days, which were very pleasant because my new team-mates welcomed me very well," the official website of Paris Saint-Germain quoted Rafinha as saying.

"It all happened very quickly, and I have to thank the players and the coach for explaining to me how the club works in these first weeks," he added. Paris Saint-Germain is currently at the top spot in Ligue 1 standings with 18 points from 8 matches.

The side will now lock horns against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 28. PSG had finished as the runners-up of the Champions League 2019-20 edition. (ANI)

