Rugby-Ringrose out for Ireland as Cooney comes back in

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose will be out for the rest of the year after suffering a broken jaw in the Six Nations win over Italy at the weekend, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday. The 25-year-old collided with the knee of Italy winger Edoardo Padovani while trying to block a kick in the first half of the 50-17 victory in Dublin.

It means he misses out the potential Six Nations title deciding clash against France in Paris on Saturday, plus the Autumn Nations Cup tests against Wales, England and Georgia next month. "We're gutted for him, he's contributed so much over the last 10 days," coach Andy Farrell told reporters.

"He's been fantastic in his leadership and he was a big part of the reason why we got what we wanted out of the Italy game." No replacement has been named for Ringrose but Ulster scrumhalf John Cooney has been called into the Ireland squad as cover for Jamison Gibson-Park, who made his international debut off the bench against Italy but is struggling with a tight hamstring, the IRFU added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

