IPL 13: Youngsters in team keep telling me, 'don't retire', says Gayle

After registering an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle said that the youngsters in his team keep on asking him not to retire from the shortest format of the game.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 26-10-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 26-10-2020 23:55 IST
IPL 13: Youngsters in team keep telling me, 'don't retire', says Gayle
KXIP batsman Chris Gayle (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering an eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle said that the youngsters in his team keep on asking him not to retire from the shortest format of the game. KXIP chased down the target of 150 with eight wickets in hand and seven balls to spare. Mandeep Singh and Chris Gayle played knocks of 66 and 51 respectively.

With this win, KXIP has moved to the fourth spot in the points table with 12 points while KKR has slipped to the fifth spot with as many points. "I have a good feeling about myself and the team. Just capitalising on it, but still, a long way to go. We had two very good spinners, we had to make a quick adjustment. Quickly assess what they were doing. And once you get going, you ease the pressure off Mandeep as well. Sunil has got me out so many times. He is the best spinner in the world. So when you get a wicket like this, when it is not turning much, you got to cash in. Mandeep is going through a lot," Gayle told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Mandeep Singh lost his father last week and Gayle said that the entire team has decided to keep on giving match-winning performances for him. "Mandeep is going through a lot. Last game we said we want to win it for him. So beautiful to watch him in the middle pointing out to his father watching from above. And dad, my dad, I love you. Today the coach asked the senior players, we need to step up in crucial games, I am glad we were able to put my hand up. And the youngsters in the team are telling me, don't retire," Gayle said.

Earlier, Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a total of 149/9 in the allotted twenty overs. For KXIP, Mohammad Shami scalped three wickets while Ravi Bishnoi and Chris Jordon picked two wickets each.

KXIP has now won their last five matches in the ongoing IPL, keeping the hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive. Kings XI Punjab will next lock horns against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, October 30 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

