Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Wallabies lock welcomes more niggle before third Bledisloe test

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto says Australia will be ready for more niggle from the All Blacks in the third Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney on Saturday after the New Zealanders got in their faces at Eden Park. A fired-up All Blacks side beat Australia 27-7 in the second match in Auckland, with hooker Dane Coles doing his best to ruffle the Wallabies' feathers on his recall to the starting side.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 08:49 IST
Rugby-Wallabies lock welcomes more niggle before third Bledisloe test

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto says Australia will be ready for more niggle from the All Blacks in the third Bledisloe Cup test in Sydney on Saturday after the New Zealanders got in their faces at Eden Park.

A fired-up All Blacks side beat Australia 27-7 in the second match in Auckland, with hooker Dane Coles doing his best to ruffle the Wallabies' feathers on his recall to the starting side. Coles instigated an early confrontation with Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou at Eden Park and ran out of his way to give Salakaia-Loto a pat on the back after Aaron Smith scored the All Blacks' first try.

Salakaia-Loto said he liked the niggle and that the Wallabies were well prepared for whatever came their way in Sydney. "Wherever you play and whoever you play, you're always going to have players or come across packs who try to get under your skin," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"For us, we’ve faced that all year, especially when we play those derbies in Super Rugby. "It’s good. It’s a fun part of the game and it’s a part of the game I reckon should be encouraged because you get a few laughs and a few smiles out of it."

Salakaia-Loto said he was not too close with any of the All Blacks but had shared a beer with Coles after the game. "It was pretty funny. I’m sure the boys will be looking forward to seeing them," he added.

"I just remember Dane Coles running about 50 metres after they scored to pat me on the back. I found that pretty funny. "I haven’t heard anything too funny (from him). I’m sure he’ll have a few lines up his sleeve this week."

The Wallabies trail 1-0 in the four-test Bledisloe Cup, the annual series contested between the trans-Tasman nations, after holding the All Blacks 16-16 in the Wellington opener. Saturday doubles as the first clash in the Rugby Championship, which also includes Argentina. (Editing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court will not allow extension in Wisconsin mail-in ballot deadline

Siding with Wisconsins Republican-led legislature, the conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court refused on Monday to allow an extension ordered by a federal judge in the deadline for returning mail-in ballots in the state, dealing a setback...

Biden to push into Georgia as Trump embarks on three-state campaign spree

With just a week to go until the Nov. 3 election, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will criss-cross the country on Tuesday in an intense day of campaigning that will also see former President Barack Obama back on the stump.Trai...

Governing Saskatchewan Party projected to win election in Canadian province

The right-of-center Saskatchewan Party was on course for re-election in the Canadian province of Saskatchewans election on Monday, media organizations reported, following the countrys latest vote during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Saskatchewa...

Barcelona delays censure vote against Bartomeu amid pandemic

Barcelona is waiting for authorisation from local health officials before scheduling a referendum that could lead to the ouster of club president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors. Club members have called for a motion of censure ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020