Sports News Roundup: Dodgers intent on ending title drought in Game 6; Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series and more

The Rays' assignment: stopping the Dodgers from winning their first World Series title in 32 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 13:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

L.A. celebrations likely added to spread of COVID, agency says

With Los Angeles hoping to celebrate another major sports title in a matter of days, the city might be paying a price for one earlier in the month. As the Lakers progressed through four rounds of playoffs, culminating in the NBA title on Oct. 11, the Los Angeles County Department of Health says it's highly that fans gathering to watch the games -- and then taking to the streets to celebrate -- played a role in the county's surge of COVID-19 cases.

Manfred pegs MLB debt from pandemic at $8.3 billion

Citing an estimated $8.3 billion in debt facing the 30 Major League Baseball teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic this season, commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday that it's hard to predict how 2021 will shape up. Among other examples of "historic high levels of debt" Manfred mentioned in an interview with Sportico were teams' operational losses of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

Odell Beckham suffers season-ending knee ligament tear on injury-filled Week 7 Sunday

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday's 37-34 win over the rival Cincinnati Bengals, punctuating an NFL Week 7 riddled with injuries. The three-time Pro Bowler went down in the first quarter after attempting to tackle Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips, who had intercepted a deep throw by Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield. He was clutching his left knee while lying on the ground after the play.

LSU suspends T Rosenthal indefinitely

LSU suspended starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal indefinitely, coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. Orgeron did not give a reason for the discipline. Shapovalov falls in first round at Vienna

Jurij Rodionov, a 21-year-old Austrian ranked 153rd in the world, upset eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-4, 7-5 on Monday in the first round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Austria. Rodionov, who received a wild-card entry into the tournament, had just one previous win in eight career ATP Tour matches. He topped France's Jeremy Chardy in the first round of the French Open last month.

Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaw's postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988. One of the best pitchers of his generation, the Dodgers ace, 31, has enjoyed a breakthrough October and soaked up the moment on Sunday after paving the way for a 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven World Series.

In conservative Mexico, 'Muxes' soccer team tackles outdated LGBT stereotypes

A soccer team in Mexico's capital is shooting for greater inclusion for the LGBT community by relying on the widespread love of Latin America's most popular sport. Mexico City's "Muxes", named after the indigenous transgender women who have been part of southern Mexican communities for centuries, offer a unique space for LGBT people in a conservative nation of 126 million people.

D.J., DeChambeau commit to Saudi event in February

The world's top-ranked golfer and the latest major championship winner are headed for the Middle East, as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau committed Monday to play in the Saudi International in February. Johnson, rated No. 1 after winning the Northern Trust and the Tour Championship the past two months, and DeChambeau, who won the U.S. Open by six strokes in September at Winged Foot.

Dodgers intent on ending title drought in Game 6

There will be no backing down from the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with their best pitcher on the mound and a relentless offense in tow. The Rays' assignment: stopping the Dodgers from winning their first World Series title in 32 years.

Olympics: 'Normal again' - US gymnasts blaze a trail to Tokyo meet

Gymnasts are used to having pressure on their shoulders but the athletes heading to Tokyo for next month's special meet might feel they are carrying an Olympian burden. The meet will feature gymnasts from Japan, the United States, China and Russia and marks the first international event to be held at a Tokyo Olympic venue since the Games were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

