Left Menu
Development News Edition

All Pakistan, Zimbabwe players test negative for coronavirus ahead of ODI, T20I series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan were tested for coronavirus and all tests returned negative.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 27-10-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 15:29 IST
All Pakistan, Zimbabwe players test negative for coronavirus ahead of ODI, T20I series
PCB logo . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said that the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan were tested for coronavirus and all tests returned negative. PCB said a total of 107 Covid-19 tests were conducted which also included match officials.

"A total of 107 Covid-19 tests, conducted on the players and player support personnel of Zimbabwe and Pakistan sides as well as the match officials, have returned negative. The tests were conducted on Monday as part of the PCB's Covid-19 Protocols following the assembling of the two sides in Islamabad," PCB said in a statement. PCB said that all 107 participants have now entered the bio-secure bubble in a hotel and are now allowed to interact with each other and move freely within the bio-secure bubble.

The two sides will train at the Pindi Cricket Stadium today. Pakistan and Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Rawalpindi.

The three-match series, which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Super League, commences on Friday. (ANI)

Also Read: Apple picked 5G over 120Hz display for iPhone 12 series, claims leaker

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Nagaland govt fails to implement road projects: Opposition leader T R Zeliang

Leader of Opposition in Nagaland T R Zeliang has accused the PDA government of failing to implement road projects initiated by the previous DAN dispensation. During the Democratic Alliance of Nagaland DAN regime, the Centre had approved sev...

Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Direct Port Entry facility’ of V.O. Chidambaranar Port

Union Minister of State for Shipping IC, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the Direct Port Entry DPE facility of V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust by unveiling the e-plaque.While addressing the inauguration ceremony through video conference, S...

Rajya Sabha poll: BJP candidate Naresh Bansal files nomination

Senior BJP leader Naresh Bansal filed his nominations on Tuesday as the partys&#160;candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls from Uttarakhand.&#160; Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Pradesh BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat, Parliamentary Aff...

UP: Police constable kills himself with service revolver

A police constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in the residential area of Hayat Nagar Police Station on Tuesday. Ankit Yadav 26, who was posted at the Hayat Nagar Police Chowki, hailed from Bijn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020