Left Menu
Development News Edition

No need for drastic changes: Bumrah ahead of RCB clash

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said there is nothing that the bowlers have to change drastically following the hammering they received at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the previous game.

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:27 IST
No need for drastic changes: Bumrah ahead of RCB clash

Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said there is nothing that the bowlers have to change drastically following the hammering they received at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the previous game. MI were at the receiving end of RR’s Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson who chased a stiff 196-run target with ease.

"We are still very happy, we are still very clear and we have nothing that we have to change drastically, it is just that on one day the opposition played better than you, you have to just say well played and move forward,” Bumrah said. "We have got good bowlers this year. Trent Boult, James Pattinson, even (Nathan) Coulter-Nile, so it is always been very good to bowl with them, we discuss a lot of things," said Bumrah on the eve of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Bumrah said he takes into consideration factors like boundary sizes, wicket before bowling a Super Over and then chooses his options.

Asked about the difference in bowling a final over in chase and a Super Over, Bumrah, said, “It is difficult to just categorise at one go, but it is different. "It depends on different people how they treat it, but for me I just try to keep things simple, try to assess the wicket, situation, the boundary sizes and all of that and then choose my options. "It’s very difficult to just say oh you should bowl yorkers, you should just bowl slower ones, you have to be very proactive, smart with what approach you want to have and what the wicket is helping as well, so all of these things I keep in mind...” added Bumrah, who has 17 wickets from 11 matches this season.

He also admitted that it was little-bit difficult to always stay in the bio-bubble and hence being mentally fresh was important. "Stay in the present, try to control things that you can, and try to create an atmosphere inside the bubble, try to talk to a lot of people, try to have conversation back home as well. "These things help in staying inside the bubble and I look to do as well. The times are tough but you have to adjust as professional cricketers. Everybody’s safety is top priority," he signed off.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel losses narrow to Rs 763 cr in Sept quarter; revenue zoom 22 pc

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported substantial narrowing of losses for the second quarter ended September 2020 at Rs 763 crore. The losses were significantly lower than Q2FY20, when it stood at Rs 23,045 crore, after the com...

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...

Treebo Hotels raises Rs 10 cr from angel investors

Treebo Hotels on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 10 crore from a group of angel investors including Paytm Founder CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods Co-founder CEO Jaydeep Barman and Mozambique Holdings MD Deepak Parayanken. This investm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020