Manolo Marquez takes charge of Hyderabad FC's pre-season training

"I think everyone who loves football would enjoy getting back on to the field," said Manolo after the session. Apart from the staff, Manolo was also joined by the foreign players in the Hyderabad squad in Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Odei Onaindia, Fran Sandaza and Aridane Santana.

Manolo Marquez takes charge of Hyderabad FC's pre-season training

ISL franchise Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez joined the squad and oversaw his first pre-season training session at the club's base in Guirim, Goa on Tuesday. The Spaniard was joined by his fellow overseas coaching staff who stepped on to the field after completing the necessary quarantine procedures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Getting back to training felt really good. We spent a long time away from our passion and we spoke about the same with the staff before the start of the training session. "I think everyone who loves football would enjoy getting back on to the field," said Manolo after the session.

Apart from the staff, Manolo was also joined by the foreign players in the Hyderabad squad in Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Lluis Sastre, Odei Onaindia, Fran Sandaza and Aridane Santana. "The foreigners will obviously be very important for the team. They trained for the first time but I am really happy with the attitude of all the players, the local players too. I think the players are happy as well, as almost the entire team trained together," added Manolo.

The next Indian Super League is scheduled to be held from November to March across three venues in Goa. Assistant coach Xavi Gurri, who was the interim coach in the latter half last season, assisted Manolo alongside Thangboi Singto, who were also joined by new appointments Jose Carlos Barroso (strength and conditioning coach) and Marc Gamon (goalkeeping coach).

