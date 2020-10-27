Left Menu
Great opportunity for me to do well: Ishan Porel after being named in India's squad

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Ishan Porel has said that being named in the Indian Senior cricket team is a great opportunity for him to do well on Australian soil.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 27-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 18:10 IST
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bowler Ishan Porel has said that being named in the Indian Senior cricket team is a great opportunity for him to do well on Australian soil. KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, and Mohammad Siraj were included in India's 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday.

The selection committee also said that four additional bowlers - Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan will be travelling with the Indian contingent for the Australia tour. Ishan exuded confidence and said to represent India was a proud moment for him.

"It will be the first time that I will be travelling with the senior Indian team. Obviously, it is a proud moment to represent the country in any way, I will be going for bowling only, but it is a great opportunity for me to do well and get into the groove," the KXIP website quoted Ishan as saying. Ishan Porel is yet to feature in the Indian Premier League, but if KXIP skipper KL Rahul is to be believed, a game doesn't seem too far away for the young speedster.\

Prior to the IPL, Porel had been playing in domestic tournaments and helped his state team West Bengal to a place in the finals of the 2020 Ranji Trophy. India and Australia will play three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests against each other. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship.

India and Australia are currently at the number one and two spots in the World Test Championship standings. Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the first and second ODIs, slated to take place on November 27 and 29. The teams will then move to Canberra's Manuka Oval for the third ODI and first T20I, to be played on December 1 and December 4.

For the final two T20Is, India and Australia will return to Sydney. The pink-ball Test is scheduled to be held at Adelaide Oval. (ANI)

