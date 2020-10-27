Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-FA launches code to boost diversity at football's highest levels

One of the code's main aims is for clubs to move away from recruitment practices focused on personal networks - which the FA described as a "longstanding challenge" that had limited diversity in leadership across the game. Avoiding outright quotas, the code instead sets out several hiring "targets", chief among them that 15% of new hires for senior leadership and team operation roles be Black, Asian or mixed-heritage, while 30% of new hires for these roles should be female.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 20:38 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 20:38 IST
Soccer-FA launches code to boost diversity at football's highest levels

The Football Association launched a new drive to increase ethnic and gender diversity at the top levels of English soccer on Tuesday, setting out targets in a bid to reduce the role that personal networks have long played in top-level appointments. More than 40 clubs across the Premier League, Football League, Women's Super League and Women's Championship have signed up to its Football Leadership Diversity Code, the FA said https://www.thefa.com/news/2020/oct/27/football-leadership-diversity-code-launched-271020, including 19 of the Premier League's 20 clubs.

But Southampton held back, saying it supported the idea but wanted to see how the new code and the Premier League Equality Standard would work together in practice before signing up. One of the code's main aims is for clubs to move away from recruitment practices focused on personal networks - which the FA described as a "longstanding challenge" that had limited diversity in leadership across the game.

Avoiding outright quotas, the code instead sets out several hiring "targets", chief among them that 15% of new hires for senior leadership and team operation roles be Black, Asian or mixed-heritage, while 30% of new hires for these roles should be female. But clubs will also be allowed to set their own targets based on local demographics, according to the code.

For normal coaching jobs, the target for men's clubs is for 25% of new hires to be Black, Asian or mixed-heritage, while for senior coaching roles it is 10%. Fifty percent of new coaching hires at women's clubs will be female while 15% will be Black, Asian or of mixed-heritage, the code says. Shortlists for interviews must have at least one male and one female Black, Asian or mixed-heritage candidate as long as applicants meeting the job specifications apply, the code stipulates.

"Southampton are wholly supportive of the Football Leadership Diversity Code objectives," a Saints spokesperson said. "At this time the club consider its most appropriate course of action to wait and understand how a revised Premier League Equality Standard and the Football Leadership Diversity Code will work together and complement each other before revising our recruitment targets and already established processes."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Filming time, Uhtred’s age revealed, Cornwell hints Season 6

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai PM Prayuth vows to carry on despite calls to quit

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday dismissed calls from opposition parties to resign at a parliament session he had called to discuss months of protests demanding his departure and reforms to the powerful monarchy. I will not ...

Centre urged to implement Inner Line Permit in Meghalaya

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council KHADC of Meghalaya on Tuesday unanimously passed two resolutions asking the central and state governments to implement laws for restricting entry of outsiders to the tribal-dominated state. The KH...

Three dead as car rams into motorbike in Jabalpur district

Three persons died on the spot after the motorbike they were riding was hit by a car from behind near Panagar, around 20 kilometers from here, on Tuesday, the police said.Efforts were on to trace the car and its driver said Jabalpur police ...

Rugby-Ireland skipper Sexton insists on performance rather than points

Ireland must make performing well against France their primary focus for Saturdays decisive Six Nations clash and forget about the permutations that could see them crowned champions, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday. A bonus point win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020