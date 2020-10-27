Left Menu
IPL 13: Happy to be selected for Test series against Australia, says Saha

After registering a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha said that he is happy to be selected for the Test series against Australia.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 23:44 IST
SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comprehensive 88-run victory over Delhi Capitals, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha said that he is happy to be selected for the Test series against Australia. Delhi Capitals failed to chase down the target of 220 as the side was bundled out for 131, stumbling to an 88-run loss. For SRH, Rashid Khan scalped three wickets while Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan took two wickets each.

With this win, SunRisers Hyderabad has now moved to sixth place in the points table with 10 points from 12 matches. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has slipped to the third spot with 14 points from 12 matches. "I got the opportunity for the second time this year and took my chances in the powerplay. Initially, the ball was holding a bit but I took my chances and went after it after the pitch eased out. I'm happy I got selected for the Tests in Australia. We are looking forward to winning the last two matches for the Sunrisers and that's our target now," Saha told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

Saha had played a knock of 87 runs for SunRisers Hyderabad as the side posted a total of more than 200 runs. The wicket-keeper batsman was named in India's 18-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Australia on Monday. Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs.

For SRH, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 44 and 11 respectively while for Delhi, Anrich Nortje returned with the figures of 1-37 in his four overs. SunRisers Hyderabad will next lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, October 31 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

