Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-France's Le Roux cleared to face Ireland - Six Nations

France lock Bernard Le Roux was cleared to play against Ireland in their Six Nations finale on Saturday after being cited for foul play against Wales last weekend. France are third in the Six Nations table on 13 points, behind England on points difference, with Ireland sitting on top with 14 points. England face Italy on Saturday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-10-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 00:59 IST
Rugby-France's Le Roux cleared to face Ireland - Six Nations

France lock Bernard Le Roux was cleared to play against Ireland in their Six Nations finale on Saturday after being cited for foul play against Wales last weekend. The 31-year-old South Africa-born player appeared to strike the head of Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones with his forearm in the first half of France’s 38-21 home victory in a friendly international last Saturday.

"The Disciplinary Committee found that Mr Le Roux had committed an act of foul play (an infringement of Law 9.12) but that it had not warranted a red card, and that Mr Le Roux is therefore free to resume playing immediately," the Six Nations said in a statement. France are third in the Six Nations table on 13 points, behind England on points difference, with Ireland sitting on top with 14 points.

England face Italy on Saturday.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

NXIVM sex cult founder Keith Raniere is sentenced to 120 years in prison

Keith Raniere, the founder of the cult-like group NXIVM where women were kept on starvation diets, branded with his initials, and ordered to have sex with him, was sentenced on Tuesday to 120 years in prison following his conviction for sex...

France mulling month-long national lockdown to combat COVID-19 crisis -BFM TV

The French government is envisaging a month-long national lockdown to combat a rise in coronavirus infections which could take effect from midnight on Thursday, Frances BFM TV reported on Tuesday.French President Emmanuel Macron is due to m...

Almost half a million Americans contract COVID-19 in past week as infections surge

Nearly half a million people in the United States have contracted the novel coronavirus in the last seven days, according to a Reuters tally, as cases and hospitalizations set fresh records in hot spots in the Midwest. More than 5,600 peopl...

Liberian president has no third-term ambitions, says minister

Liberian President George Weah will seek to serve two terms only, his representative said on Tuesday, expressing concern about protests in neighbouring Ivory Coast and Guinea over their presidents bids for a third term. The assurance came a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020