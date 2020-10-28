Soccer-Chelsea defender Rudiger back in contention, says Lampard

Left Menu
"He is in the squad and in contention to play." Chelsea's opening Group E match against Sevilla finished goalless last week, and the club are without a win in three games in all competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:03 IST
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger could make his first appearance of the season against Russian side FK Krasnodar in the Champions League later on Wednesday after the German defender held talks with manager Frank Lampard. Rudiger, 27, has not featured this season and was linked with a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain in the summer transfer window but looks set to return to the lineup with centre back Thiago Silva rested for the trip to Russia.

"I've had discussions with Antonio. I've always had a positive relationship with him," Lampard told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's match. "Everything I do, I do for the club and selections and the team, and at the minute sometimes you have to have players out of the squad and it is big news for everybody.

"He is in the squad and in contention to play." Chelsea's opening Group E match against Sevilla finished goalless last week, and the club are without a win in three games in all competitions.

