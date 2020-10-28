Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baseball-Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought

The Dodgers, who employed a carousel of pitchers during the game, turned to lefty Julio Urias in the later innings and he was flawless getting out all seven batters he faced, including a strike-out of Willy Adames that ended the series. The triumph was sweet relief for the long-suffering Dodgers organization as well as Major League Baseball, whose season once appeared doomed by COVID-19, when the pandemic cancelled Spring Training in mid-March and delayed Opening Day by months.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 09:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 09:31 IST
Baseball-Dodgers beat Rays to snap 32-year World Series drought

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Major League Baseball's World Series for the first time since 1988, with a 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday, to seal the best-of-seven championship 4-2.

The Dodgers' triumph at their third World Series appearance in four years closed out a shortened season in which the final three playoff rounds were held at four neutral-site locations in a bid to limit spread of COVID-19. Rays slugger Randy Arozarena gave his team the early lead when he sent a slider from Tony Gonsolin over the right field wall for a solo shot in the top of the first inning.

From there, Rays ace Snell took over, mowing down Dodger hitters until he gave up a one out single to Austin Barnes in the bottom of the sixth. Then, in a decision that will no doubt haunt the Rays, manager Kevin Cash emerged from the dugout and pulled Snell out of the game despite the lefty only giving up two hits and no walks while striking out nine.

It did not take long for Cash's decision to backfire as Mookie Betts doubled down the third base line off reliever Nick Anderson in the next at-bat, moving Barnes down to third. Barnes scored on a wild pitch by Anderson that moved Betts to third. The speedy Betts beat the throw home on a ground ball by Corey Seager to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

Betts extended the Dodger lead to 3-1 with a solo blast off Pete Fairbanks the bottom of the eighth, leading to an eruption among the Dodgers fans in attendance at Globe Life Park, which permitted about 11,000 in the 48,000-capacity stadium. The Dodgers, who employed a carousel of pitchers during the game, turned to lefty Julio Urias in the later innings and he was flawless getting out all seven batters he faced, including a strike-out of Willy Adames that ended the series.

The triumph was sweet relief for the long-suffering Dodgers organization as well as Major League Baseball, whose season once appeared doomed by COVID-19, when the pandemic cancelled Spring Training in mid-March and delayed Opening Day by months.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team. I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I...

Bihar poll: PM Modi urges people to participate in 'festival of democracy' while taking precautions against COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged voters to cast their votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly election and participate in the festival of democracy while taking precautions against COVID-19. Polling began Wednesday mor...

Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan to present Tamil anthology 'Navarasa' for Netflix

Filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan are joining hands to present the Tamil film anthology Navarasa, based on the nine rasas or emotions for Netflix, the streamer announced on Wednesday. The nine short films will narrate storie...

Study reveals artificially sweetened drinks may not be healthier than sugary drinks

Sugary drinks and artificially sweetened beverages are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, which suggests artificially sweetened beverages may not be the healthy alternative they are often claimed to be, according to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020