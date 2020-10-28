Left Menu
Baseball-Dodgers shortstop Seager named World Series MVP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Tuesday after leading his team to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and their first Major League Baseball championship since 1988.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 10:59 IST
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was named the Most Valuable Player of the World Series on Tuesday after leading his team to a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays and their first Major League Baseball championship since 1988. Seager, who also claimed National League Championship Series MVP honors, batted .400 through the World Series with two home runs and five RBIs, including what would be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning, bringing across Mookie Betts on a fielder's choice. "What we accomplished this year, throughout the regular season grinding through every series, the resilience, the energy, the effort, everything that this team has done this year it's been fun to be a part of," said Seager after accepting the Willie Mays MVP Award from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The last player to win both the World Series and a League Championship Series MVP award in the same season was San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in 2014. Seager, who has spent his entire Major League career with the Dodgers, finished the postseason batting .328 with eight homers and 20 RBIs.

Selected by the Dodgers with 18th pick in the 2012 amateur draft, Seager has been piling up hardware since he broke into the Majors, taking National League rookie of the year honors in 2016. He was twice named to the All-Star game in 2016 and 2017 before his career was disrupted by a string of injuries, including Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2018.

There had been reports the Dodgers were looking for an upgrade at shortstop and entertaining trade offers for the 26-year-old infielder but instead went with a deal that brought Betts to Los Angeles. "This is something that is going to stick with us forever," said Seager. "This team deserves everything that we've accomplished this year.

"All these emotions run through you, it was the time of my life."

