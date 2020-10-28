Left Menu
Real Madrid lacked 'cutting edge', admits Zidane after draw against Monchengladbach

After a draw against Monchengladbach, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side lacked a 'cutting edge' but he is happy with how they reacted after conceding goals.

ANI | Monchengladbach | Updated: 28-10-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 11:11 IST
Zinedine Zidane (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

After a draw against Monchengladbach, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said his side lacked a 'cutting edge' but he is happy with how they reacted after conceding goals. "We lacked a cutting edge. We didn't score first, but that's the way it went. We gave the ball away, they're strong on the counter, and in the first move they put one in the top corner," the club's official website quoted Zidane as saying.

"That's football for you, these things happen. What I'm interested in is the reaction and it's really tough to get yourselves back in the game at 2-0 down in the Champions League and that's what we did. I'm relaxed after seeing the team perform like that and we're going to do something special, I'm sure," he added. During the Champions League clash on Wednesday, Marcus Thuram scored the opening two goals of the match, handing Monchengladbach a 2-0 lead. However, in the last moments, Real Madrid managed to net two goals and the match concluded on 2-2.

Zidane also stated: "We had to show all of our discipline and believe that we could get ourselves back into the game. That shows the team's character and that if we perform like that we're going to achieve big things, I'm sure of that." (ANI)

