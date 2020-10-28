Left Menu
Leicestershire cricket club signs Rishi Patel from Essex

England's County Cricket Club Leicestershire has announced the signing of former Essex batsman Rishi Patel on a three-year deal.

ANI | Leicestershire | Updated: 28-10-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 13:10 IST
Leicestershire County Cricket Club.. Image Credit: ANI

England's County Cricket Club Leicestershire has announced the signing of former Essex batsman Rishi Patel on a three-year deal. The 22-year-old made 7 appearances across all formats for the Club, with his highest score of 35 coming against Yorkshire at The Cloudfm County Ground last year.

Patel first appeared for Essex First XI in 2019 against Cambridge MCCU and went on to make five further appearances for Essex, scoring a total of 146 runs with a best of 35. "I'm very excited to be joining Leicestershire for the next three years. The club has a fantastic group of players already at the club and have laid the foundations to earn success in the future," said Patel in an official statement.

"I hope to become part of that success working with [Head Coach] Paul Nixon and the coaching staff. I can't wait to get going and hit the ground running," he added. He made his first-class debut for the Running Foxes against table-toppers Yorkshire at Headingley, posting 24 runs in a fixture where seam bowlers held the upper hand in testing conditions.

Leicestershire CCC Head Coach Paul Nixon said: "Rishi is an exciting batsman who we are massively looking forward to working with again. He has a huge amount of talent, which we saw during the loan spell here. "Rishi adds further competition to a young, hungry squad and we look forward to him scoring lots of runs for us. We know that Rishi will continue to grow with us as a cricketer and he's all set for a big winter to settle in ahead of the 2021 season." (ANI)

