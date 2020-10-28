Nathi Mthethwa receives report confirming resignation of board of CSA

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he has received a formal report confirming the resignation of the entire board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

This follows the Acting President Beresford Williams alongside Angelo Carolissen, John Mogodi, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko, and Dheven Dharmalingam, who quit on Sunday.

"After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire board should resign – which they did. All independent and non-independent directors have now resigned," CSA tweeted on Monday.

The organization said all resignations were with immediate effect except for three members, Zola Thamae, John Mogodi, and Donovan May, who will remain as directors until the interim board structure has been appointed to ensure continuity and stability.

According to the department's statement on Wednesday, Mthethwa has also received communication from CSA relating to his invitation to argue their case on why he should not proceed to intervene in their affairs.

"To this end, consultative meetings with the CSA Members' Council, SASCOC and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) were held throughout the course of the day, yesterday," the statement read.

The meetings with South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and SACA were intended to share the outcomes of the meeting with CSA for keeping key roleplayers abreast of the latest developments, the department explained.

"The meeting with the Members' Council of CSA was constructive and the Minister expressed his appreciation of their leadership."

The department said the next step is to finalize details of an interim board and conclude on a list of names.

The Minister is said to announce further details by the end of this week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)