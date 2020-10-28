Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nathi Mthethwa receives report confirming resignation of board of CSA

According to the department’s statement on Wednesday, Mthethwa has also received communication from CSA relating to his invitation to argue their case on why he should not proceed to intervene in their affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-10-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 16:22 IST
Nathi Mthethwa receives report confirming resignation of board of CSA
“To this end, consultative meetings with the CSA Members’ Council, SASCOC and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) were held throughout the course of the day, yesterday,” the statement read. Image Credit : Wikipedia

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa says he has received a formal report confirming the resignation of the entire board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday.

This follows the Acting President Beresford Williams alongside Angelo Carolissen, John Mogodi, Donovan May, Tebogo Siko, and Dheven Dharmalingam, who quit on Sunday.

"After the Members' Council had deliberated and resolved that to best serve the interest of cricket in South Africa, the entire board should resign – which they did. All independent and non-independent directors have now resigned," CSA tweeted on Monday.

The organization said all resignations were with immediate effect except for three members, Zola Thamae, John Mogodi, and Donovan May, who will remain as directors until the interim board structure has been appointed to ensure continuity and stability.

According to the department's statement on Wednesday, Mthethwa has also received communication from CSA relating to his invitation to argue their case on why he should not proceed to intervene in their affairs.

"To this end, consultative meetings with the CSA Members' Council, SASCOC and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA) were held throughout the course of the day, yesterday," the statement read.

The meetings with South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) and SACA were intended to share the outcomes of the meeting with CSA for keeping key roleplayers abreast of the latest developments, the department explained.

"The meeting with the Members' Council of CSA was constructive and the Minister expressed his appreciation of their leadership."

The department said the next step is to finalize details of an interim board and conclude on a list of names.

The Minister is said to announce further details by the end of this week.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Stamen Grigorov: Google doodle on yogurt doctor & first tuberculosis vaccine developer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's president in quarantine as virus cases rise

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a dinner of 35 people in Johan...

Mastercard profit falls as pandemic hits spending volumes

Mastercard Inc reported a 28 slump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as fewer people used its cards to shop, travel and pay bills during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting transaction volumes for the payment processor.The pandemic has forced com...

Pawar blames Centre's policies for soaring onion prices

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday blamed the central governments policies for the spiralling prices of onion and said he would speak to the Centre about the stock limit imposed on the commodity traders. Traders kept off the onion auction ...

Libyan investigators find more mass graves in recaptured city

Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord GNA. Tarhouna had fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020