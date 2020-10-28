Aiming for UCL finals after our win against PSG, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side will be aiming to reach the finals of the Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). United had defeated PSG in the Group H opener of the Champions League last week. The Group H is being labelled as the 'group of death' in the Champions League as it has teams like United, PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

United had managed to defeat PSG 2-1 last week as Marcus Rashford registered the match-winning goal for Solskjaer's side. "We want to enjoy it and make the most of it as well because we go out to win every single game of football that we play. We have got a good quality squad and I feel we can go into any game believing we can win it and I think that shows," the official website of United quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We played one of the best teams in Europe [in PSG] and we beat them away from home, so why should not we aim for the final," he added. United will next take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Solskjaer has played down the absence of fans inside stadiums to give home advantage to United.

"At the moment home or away is more or less the same because of course, we do not have any crowds. I know Leipzig can have eight and a half thousand in their games, so that is a different scenario," said Solksjaer. "We are at home, we feel comfortable at Old Trafford and of course we do not have to travel. It would have been a completely different game with our amazing fans in there," he added. (ANI)