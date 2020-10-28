Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aiming for UCL finals after our win against PSG, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side will be aiming to reach the finals of the Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 28-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 18:47 IST
Aiming for UCL finals after our win against PSG, says Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that his side will be aiming to reach the finals of the Champions League after defeating Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). United had defeated PSG in the Group H opener of the Champions League last week. The Group H is being labelled as the 'group of death' in the Champions League as it has teams like United, PSG, RB Leipzig and Istanbul Basaksehir.

United had managed to defeat PSG 2-1 last week as Marcus Rashford registered the match-winning goal for Solskjaer's side. "We want to enjoy it and make the most of it as well because we go out to win every single game of football that we play. We have got a good quality squad and I feel we can go into any game believing we can win it and I think that shows," the official website of United quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"We played one of the best teams in Europe [in PSG] and we beat them away from home, so why should not we aim for the final," he added. United will next take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League and Solskjaer has played down the absence of fans inside stadiums to give home advantage to United.

"At the moment home or away is more or less the same because of course, we do not have any crowds. I know Leipzig can have eight and a half thousand in their games, so that is a different scenario," said Solksjaer. "We are at home, we feel comfortable at Old Trafford and of course we do not have to travel. It would have been a completely different game with our amazing fans in there," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

UP govt will bear all expenses of NEET topper Akansha Singh's graduation studies: CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday felicitated Akansha Singh, who scored 100 per cent marks in the recent NEET 2020 examination, terming her as a role model for all girls. While congratulating Akansha, who is a native...

New deaths as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh keeps flaring

Deadly fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh showed no signs of abating Wednesday despite a US-brokered cease-fire that took force just two days ago and has so far failed to halt the...

Toyota launches PRO Service Centres for customers in smaller cities

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Wednesday announced the launch of multiple PRO Service Centres to cater to the increasing number of customers in smaller cities and towns across the country. Currently, TKM has 396 outlets and 79 dealer partne...

Similipal National Park to reopen for visitors from November 1

The Similipal National Park in Odisha will reopen for tourists from November 1 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols, the authorities of the park announced on Wednesday. The sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district was closed for visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020