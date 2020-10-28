Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Exeter drawn with Toulouse, Glasgow in Champions Cup group

Leinster will take on French side Montpellier and Northampton. The format for next season's Champions Cup was overhauled because of the pandemic, with the group and knockout stages expanded.

Reuters | Updated: 28-10-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 21:48 IST
Rugby-Exeter drawn with Toulouse, Glasgow in Champions Cup group

Exeter Chiefs will begin the defence of their European Champions Cup title in a group with four-times winners Toulouse and Glasgow Warriors following Wednesday's draw in Lausanne, Switzerland. Runners-up Racing 92 of France will face Ireland's Connacht and English side Harlequins.

Bordeaux Begles, who led France's Top 14 league when the 2019-20 season was abandoned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face Welsh team Dragons and England's Northampton Saints. Leinster will take on French side Montpellier and Northampton.

The format for next season's Champions Cup was overhauled because of the pandemic, with the group and knockout stages expanded. The 2020-21 competition will be contested by 24 clubs - four more than in regular seasons - with the eight top-ranked sides from the Premiership, Pro14 and Top14 competitions.

The teams have been split into two pools of 12, with four rounds of games held over four weekends starting from Dec. 11, in a home and away format. The top four teams from each pool advance to the knockout stages, which begin with home-and-away quarter-finals, while the bottom four drop into the Challenge Cup.

The Champions Cup semi-finals will be held on the weekend on April 30, with the final at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on May 22. Draw:

Pool A (opponents in brackets) Union Bordeaux Begles (Dragons, Northampton Saints)

Leinster (Montpellier, Northampton Saints) Wasps (Dragons, Montpellier)

Bath (La Rochelle, Scarlets) Edinburgh (La Rochelle, Sale Sharks)

Toulon (Sale Sharks, Scarlets) La Rochelle (Bath, Edinburgh)

Sale Sharks (Edinburgh, Toulon) Scarlets (Bath, Toulon)

Dragons (Union Bordeaux Begles, Wasps) Montpellier (Leinster, Wasps)

Northampton Saints (Bordeaux-Begles, Leinster) Pool B (opponents in brackets)

Exeter Chiefs (Glasgow Warriors, Toulouse) Lyon (Glasgow Warriors, Gloucester)

Ulster (Gloucester Rugby, Toulouse) Bristol Bears (Clermont Auvergne, Connacht)

Munster (Clermont Auvergne, Harlequins) Racing 92 (Connacht, Harlequins)

Clermont Auvergne (Bristol Bears, Munster) Connacht (Bristol Bears, Racing 92)

Harlequins (Racing 92, Munster) Glasgow Warriors (Exeter Chiefs, Lyon)

Gloucester (Lyon, Ulster) Toulouse (Exeter Chiefs, Ulster)

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump administration opens pristine Alaska forest to logging

The Trump administration on Wednesday finalized a plan to open vast portions of the nations largest national forest, the Tongass in Alaska, to logging. The move lifts longstanding restrictions on tree harvests in the southeastern Alaska for...

Slovakia extends partial lockdown to Nov. 8

Slovakias government has extended the countrys partial lockdown until Nov. 8, adding people with negative tests for coronavirus to the list of exceptions, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Wednesday. The government tightened restrictions ...

Iraq reports 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, 463,951 in total

Baghdad Iraq, October 28 ANIXinhua The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951. The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered ca...

Refugee team of 6 athletes planned for Tokyo Paralympics

A refugee team of up to six athletes is expected to compete at next years Tokyo Paralympics, the International Paralympic Committee said Wednesday. The IPC said it would help and fund potential athletes to hit entry standards for the games....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020