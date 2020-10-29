Cricket-Young gun Green picked in Australia's white-ball squad for India series

Left Menu
Described this week by former captain Greg Chappell as the best young player since Ricky Ponting, the 21-year-old talent scored 197 against New South Wales last week following a half-century against South Australia. "Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer," selectors chairman Trevor Hohns said in a media release on Thursday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-10-2020 08:03 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 08:03 IST
Western Australia all-rounder Cameron Green has been named in Australia's squad for the limited overs series against India after producing some sparkling form in the domestic Sheffield Shield. Described this week by former captain Greg Chappell as the best young player since Ricky Ponting, the 21-year-old talent scored 197 against New South Wales last week following a half-century against South Australia.

"Cameron's domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer," selectors chairman Trevor Hohns said in a media release on Thursday. "As a potential player of the future this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience."

Green is joined in the 18-man squad by seasoned New South Wales all-rounder Moises Henriques, who earns his first callup in three years. Portugal-born Henriques has been preferred to Mitchell Marsh, who is expected to come back from injury via the Australia A pathway ahead of the four-test series starting in Adelaide on Dec. 17.

Uncapped all-rounder Daniel Sams has been retained in the white-ball squad that toured England, but Tasmania paceman Riley Meredith has been omitted. Spinner Nathan Lyon's hopes of playing all three formats have been frustrated again, with Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar handling the slow bowling duties.

Australia play India in three one-day internationals in Sydney and Canberra from Nov. 27, followed by three Twenty20's from Dec. 4. Squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

