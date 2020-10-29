IPL 13: Kohli has 'no doubt' RCB will correct mistakes and come back stronger

Left Menu
After suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that he has no doubt that his side will correct the mistakes they made in the match and come back stronger in the next game.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 29-10-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 11:31 IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli. (Photo/ iplt20.com) . Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a defeat against Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli said that he has no doubt that his side will correct the mistakes they made in the match and come back stronger in the next game. Mumbai Indians defeated RCB by five wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday.

"I think even on that kind of wicket to bowl that well for 16 overs, I think we did a really good job. Our attitude was spot on. We were not far away, especially against a top side. We are definitely going to take that confidence into the next games," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB's official Twitter handle. "We are going to hold onto the things that we did well and make sure that in the next games, we do that for a longer period of time. We have absolutely no doubt that we are going to correct our mistakes and have really strong games," he added.

RCB's Devdutt Padikkal played a knock of 74 runs in the match, helping the team post a total of 164 runs on the board. However, he feels that his side fell short of around 20 runs in the match. "It was a pretty good wicket, I felt it from the beginning. We started off well but fell short of like 20 runs and it cost us. It is important that we take positives from this game and move on," Padikkal said.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav scored unbeaten 79 runs to help his side chase down the target and register a win. RCB currently hold the second spot on the points table with 14 points, only behind Mumbai Indians. The team will now take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 31. (ANI)

