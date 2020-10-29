Left Menu
Soccer-Indonesian league's suspension extended to early 2021

All domestic football in Indonesia has been suspended until early 2021, the country's football association said on Thursday. Matches in Liga 1, the country's top division, were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic with only three rounds played. They had been scheduled to resume this month, pending approval from authorities.

However, following a meeting of the executive committee of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), the resumption was pushed back to an unspecified date early next year after the body was not given clearance to restart games by police. Liga 2 and Liga 3 have also been postponed.

