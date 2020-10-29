Rugby-Record-breaker Jones to lead Wales against Scotland

Left Menu
Alun Wyn Jones will become the most capped player in test history when he leads a much-changed Wales in their Six Nations finale against Scotland in Llanelli on Saturday.

Lock Jones will earn a 149th cap, including nine for the British & Irish Lions, and move ahead of former New Zealand captain Richie McCaw on the all-time list. Just behind him in the scrum, loose-forward Shane Lewis-Hughes will make his debut alongside Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau in the backrow.

Jones will have a new lock partner this week as Will Rowlands comes in for Cory Hill in one of six changes from the side that lost 38-21 to France in a friendly in Paris last weekend. Prop Tomas Francis also comes into the front-row alongside Rhys Carre and Ryan Elias.

Liam Williams will play in his second test since the World Cup last year as he takes over on the wing from George North and is part of a back three that also includes Josh Adams and fullback Leigh Halfpenny. Other changes see Gareth Davies come in at scrumhalf and Owen Watkin start at inside centre.

Wales have had a disappointing Six Nations to date with just a single victory in their four matches, but will finish above Scotland in fourth if they can get a win. Team: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Liam Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies, 8-Taulupe Faletau, 7-Justin Tipuric, 6-Shane Lewis-Hughes, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Tomas Francis, 2-Ryan Elias, 1-Rhys Carre.

Replacements: 16-Sam Parry, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Cory Hill, 20-James Davies, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Rhys Patchell, 23-Nick Tompkins.

