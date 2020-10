ISL: FC Goa have 14 local players in their 30-man squad

ISL outfit FC Goa on Thursday named a 30-man squad for the upcoming season, comprising 14 local stars including India international Lenny Rodrigues. The squad features six foreigners and overall, 11 players have been retained from last season.

Head coach Juan Ferrando said: "I am very happy to see a very good disposition to work hard and take another step towards improvement amongst all the players. "After all, this pre-season will be pretty different to previous ones for everyone and attitude is the key. "Throughout the campaign, I would like to see the team improve week by week and game by game. Our goals as a team are to reach the playoffs and have a good showing in the AFC Champions League." Squad: Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Dylan D'Silva.

Defenders: Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Leander D'Cunha, Iván González (Spain), Mohamed Ali, James Donachie (Australia), Sarineo Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama. Midfielders: Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Edu Bedia (Spain), Princeton Rebello, Alberto Noguera (Spain), Brandon Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Redeem Tlang, Makan Winkle Chothe, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz (Spain), Flan Gomes, Seiminlen Doungel Forwards: Igor Angulo (Spain), Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Ishan Pandita.