Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyderabad FC, Spanish club Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up

"The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp," added Tripuraneni. Marbella FC general manager Hector Morales said, "This alliance will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-10-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 18:49 IST
Hyderabad FC, Spanish club Marbella FC announce strategic tie-up

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a three-year strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC. The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda División B (second division), having narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe. "This tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities which will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up." Through the tie-up, Hyderabad FC shall be at liberty to avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC's first team players, and will also have the opportunity of utilising their medical personnel and facilities. "The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp," added Tripuraneni.

Marbella FC general manager Hector Morales said, "This alliance will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. "We are convinced that this will bring great benefits for both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible." Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have access to Marbella FC's global network to scout players. Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in them strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth says doctors advised him against entering politics

Breaking his silence, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said he has been advised against entering politics by doctors as he had undergone a kidney transplant and due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor said he would announce at the appropria...

Wisconsin republican party says hackers stole $2.3 million - AP

Hackers stole 2.3 million from the Wisconsin Republican Partys account that was being used to help reelect U.S. President Donald Trump in the state, The Associated Press reported httpsapnews.comarticleelection-2020-donald-trump-wisconsin-ar...

Pak and Afghanistan cannot afford risk of lawlessness, chaos: Army chief Bajwa

Pakistan and Afghanistan cannot afford the risk of lawlessness and chaos as such a situation would have catastrophic consequences for both the countries, Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said. Chief of the Army Staff General Bajwa s...

Man commits suicide in UP's Ghazipur; his note says wanted BSP ticket: Police

A small-time trader in UPs Ghazipur allegedly committed suicide, leaving behind a note that he was taking the step because the BSP has not given him a ticket to contest the elections, police said. Police said Munnu Prasad alleged in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020