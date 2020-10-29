Left Menu
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Red Bull have scored 34 points or more only once this season and only once have they outscored Mercedes at a race weekend in 2020. That was by one point at Silverstone. RACE WINS Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton has a record 92 victories from 262 starts. Hamilton has won eight races in 2020 and Mercedes 10.

Some statistics for Sunday's Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit, the 13th race of the season: Lap distance: 4.909 km. Total distance: 309.049 km (63 laps)

No race at this circuit since 2006. Start time: 1210 GMT (1310 local)

IMOLA The Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari will host the third Italian race of the season, after Monza and Mugello - the first time the country has had so many races in one year.

The race is named after the surrounding region. The race weekend has been shortened from three days to two, with just one practice session on Saturday.

Anti-clockwise Imola hosted the 1980 Italian Grand Prix and then from 1981 became home to the San Marino Grand Prix until 2006 when Michael Schumacher won for the seventh time. Kimi Raikkonen is the only current driver to have raced previously at Imola in Formula One.

Brazilian triple world champion Ayrton Senna and Austrian Roland Ratzenberger died in accidents over the 1994 race weekend. TITLE

Mercedes will take their seventh successive constructors' title if Red Bull fail to score 34 points more than them. The champions are 209 points clear with five races remaining worth a total of 220 points. After Sunday, there will be a maximum 176 available.

That means they need only a fourth place finish (12 points) to become champions even if Red Bull are first and second with the fastest lap (44 points). Red Bull have scored 34 points or more only once this season and only once have they outscored Mercedes at a race weekend in 2020. That was by one point at Silverstone.

RACE WINS Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton has a record 92 victories from 262 starts.

Hamilton has won eight races in 2020 and Mercedes 10. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has won two, Red Bull's Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly one each. Ferrari have won 238 races since 1950, McLaren 182, Williams 114, Mercedes 112 and Red Bull 63. Former champions McLaren and Williams have not won since 2012.

- POLE POSITION

Hamilton has a record 97 career poles. Mercedes have started every race on pole this season. -

PODIUM Hamilton has a record 161 career podiums.

- POINTS

Hamilton has a record 45 points finishes in a row, which is also the most for successive classified finishes. The Briton leads Bottas by 77 points.

All of the 10 teams except Williams have scored points this season. MILESTONE

Hamilton's record 92nd win in Portugal was one more than Michael Schumacher's career tally. The Briton has now won as many races as greats Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost combined. The Briton has won in a record 24 countries and 28 different circuits.

