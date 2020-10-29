Suriya in contention for national karting title

Suriya Varathan, Arjun Nair and Nirmal Umashankar were locked in a three-way fight after two rounds of the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) here

Suriya has a lead in the senior class, having scored 70 points in the first two rounds held last weekend. He had won three out of the four races in Round 1 and two out of the four in Round 2 to be in the best position to claim this year’s championship

Arjun managed two second-places in Round 1 and two first-places in Round 2 to have 55 points in his kitty. He and Nirmal Umashankar (51 points) will need a massive change in fortunes to topple Suriya from the perch in the last two rounds.