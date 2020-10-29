Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suriya in contention for national karting title

Suriya Varathan, Arjun Nair and Nirmal Umashankar were locked in a three-way fight after two rounds of the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) here Suriya has a lead in the senior class, having scored 70 points in the first two rounds held last weekend. He and Nirmal Umashankar (51 points) will need a massive change in fortunes to topple Suriya from the perch in the last two rounds.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:31 IST
Suriya in contention for national karting title

Suriya Varathan, Arjun Nair and Nirmal Umashankar were locked in a three-way fight after two rounds of the Meco-FMSCI National Karting Championship (X30 Classes) here

Suriya has a lead in the senior class, having scored 70 points in the first two rounds held last weekend. He had won three out of the four races in Round 1 and two out of the four in Round 2 to be in the best position to claim this year’s championship

Arjun managed two second-places in Round 1 and two first-places in Round 2 to have 55 points in his kitty. He and Nirmal Umashankar (51 points) will need a massive change in fortunes to topple Suriya from the perch in the last two rounds.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality 'severe' to 'very poor' in parts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida

The air quality largely remained very poor in parts of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Faridabad while it reached severe levels at places in the National Capital Region on Thursday, according to a government agency. Concentration...

PM on 2-day Gujarat trip from Oct 30; to visit Statue of Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here on Friday morning on a two-day Gujarat visit during which he is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including the famed seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad, said an official on T...

Geetu Mohandas' 'Moothon' to bring curtains down on IFFM 2020

Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas crime feature Moothon will serve as the closing film for the 2020 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne IFFM. The festival kickstarted here on October 23 with the virtual screening of the films Natkhat and Habaddi.The f...

No. 2 FAA official who ran agency during 737 MAX crisis stepping down

Dan Elwell, the No. 2 official at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAA who oversaw the agency during the initial phase of the Boeing 737 MAX crisis, plans to step down, he told Reuters. Deputy FAA Administrator Elwell, who was actin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020