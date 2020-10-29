Mumbai Indians first team to quality for IPL play-offs

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the play-offs after Chennai Super Kings pulled off a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders here

While CSK were already out of the tournament, the loss made KKR's task a lot tougher. KKR are on 12 points and can get to only 14 if they win their final league game

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are on 16 points, are also on course to securing a top-two finish, which will give them two shots at reaching the final. KKR's loss could also make the qualifying task easier for RCB and Delhi Capitals, who are on 14 points with two games to play.